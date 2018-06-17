Caleb Ordean of Arcanum named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE – Caleb Ordean of Arcanum was named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Spring 2018 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

