COVINGTON – “Animals Around the World & Vultures, Too!” will take place beginning at 1 p.m. June 30 at JR Clarke Public Library.

Chris Rowland will be at the library for this program. Parents are also welcome.

The program will last approximately one hour and will be held in the lower level Community Room of JR Clarke Public Library.

Sign-ups are appreciated but not mandatory. The sheet will be located by the circulation desk.