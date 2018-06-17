19th annual bluegrass musical festival coming up in Bradford

BRADFORD – The Bradford Public Library is sponsoring its 19th Bluegrass Music Program.

The free concert will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Bradford High School Auditeria.

There will be four bluegrass bands performing. These musicians are donating their time to provide entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Bluegrass groups participating include: 5:30 p.m. – Rum River Blend; 6:30 p.m. – Showtime Grass (Veteran’s Appreciation program); 7:30 p.m. – Sugargrove; 8:30 p.m. – Berachah Valley. Please note that the Veteran’s Appreciation program will begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

All the groups play the local festival and events. Several of the groups’ members have appeared on national music lists for performances or song writing. They will have their music CDs available to purchase. This festival is always well-attended so guests are encouraged to arrive early and get a great seat in the Bradford Auditeria.

A raffle will begin at the library on Monday for a variety of items with more to come that have been donated by local businesses and individuals. They have donated for this cause to help with the expenses of putting on the program. Stop in at the library and get a ticket at $1 each or six for $5. The tickets will be available the evening of the show and the drawing will be held between each band’s performance.

Food will be available to purchase from the Bradford Historical Society.