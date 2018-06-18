First Presbyterian Church announces vacation Bible school

GREENVILLE – First Presbyterian Church announced its vacation Bible school, The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything – A Veggie Tales Vacation Bible School, will set sail at J & J Enterprise Party Facility (3875 State Route 502) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.

Kids from the first through eighth grades are invited for a fun-filled day exploring what it means to be a true hero for God while they enjoy music, games, lunch and snacks, swimming and lessons that teach Bible values.

For more information, or to pre-register, visit First Presbyterian’s website at www.greenvillepres.org or call Marnelise at 937-548-3188.