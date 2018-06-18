Tri-Village archers finish 65th in National Archery in Schools Program world competition

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School Archery Club competed in the National Archery in Schools Program World Tournament June 7 to 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, finishing 65th out of a total of 88 high school teams that competed.

The Patriot team scored a total of 3,206 points in the competition, besting its national competition team score of 3,190 points.

“The team continues to impress me with their ability,” Coach John Siegrist said. “Our goal was to get into the 3,200s, and they did that. This team did a spectacular job this season.”

Assistant coaches are Don Smith and Dick Holsapple.

In only its second year of existence, the Tri-Village Archery Club qualified for its first world competition in May.

Listed below are the individual club members along with their scores during the world competition:

Caleb Kirchner 287

Johnna Siegrist 278

Hailey Kirchner 277

Savannah Gray 273

Jacob Siegrist 271

Dylan Finkbine 268

Meygan Dottillis 267

Foster Brown 263

Jadyn Patrick 261

Nicholas Varvel 259

Stevie Wright 254

Ida Zeller 248

Jacob Scantland 236

Dylan Holsapple 231

Trinity Patrick 229

The Tri-Village Archery Club is completely self-funded, covering its expenses via fundraisers and donations. For those seeking to help the team, contact Coach John Siegrist by phone at 937-459-0892 or Tri-Village Schools at 937-996-6261.

