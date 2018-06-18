Fairlawn Steak House shutting its doors June 30

GREENVILLE — A local landmark eatery will close its doors June 30.

The owners of the Fairlawn Steak House, 925 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, announced they will step away from the restaurant and shutting down operations.

“After 38 years of proudly serving the Darke County community quality meals with friendly service at a reasonable price, the Foley family will be closing the Fairlawn Steak House on June 30, 2018,” said the announcement by owners Pat and Kandy Foley. “We have developed many friendships and loyal customers over the years and we shall miss them, but the time has come to pursue other endeavors and spend more time with family.

“We would like to thank our valued customers, dedicated staff, and the community who have been the back bone to our success. We invite everyone to dine with us in the coming weeks to say goodbye to our Fairlawn family,” it continued.

An auction for the real estate and the restaurant’s contents will be held in August. Approximately 18 employees will be affected by the closure.

Comments on Fairlawn’s Facebook page from customers expressed both sadness at the restaurant’s closing but also best wishes for the owners:

“So sorry to see it close but fully understand. You need to enjoy your family. We frequent Fairlawn, great food and your servers are so nice. You will be missed!!”

“So sad to hear this. Growing up I remember all the special occasions we were able to celebrate at the Fairlawn. I always remember my early birthdays and the carousel horse in the dining area and loving that horse and always wanting one of my own. I will always have the memories. Good luck in the future and thank you!”

“So sad. Best food in town and a gathering place for friends and special events for many years. So glad you are taking time for yourselves. You have served your community well and thank you for that.”

“The Great Darke County Fair will not be the same without you. Thanks for all you’ve done for us in the past. Much success in your retirement.”

“Hard to imagine The Fairlawn not being at the corner of Fair and Sweitzer Streets. Thanks for serving us for 38 years!”

“We have enjoyed many memorable meals there. Hate to hear this but we wish you the best and thank you.”

“Completely heartbroken!!! Thank you for many many wonderful meals!! Good luck with your new endeavours.”

The Fairlawn Steak House, a longtime Greenville restaurant, will close June 30, its owners announced. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_1105-Fairlawn.jpg The Fairlawn Steak House, a longtime Greenville restaurant, will close June 30, its owners announced. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com