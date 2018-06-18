3 local Vietnam Veterans to be honored at the Air Force Museum Theatre as part of Ford Oval of Honor

DAYTON – The Living History Film Series event for June will feature the Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War,” courtesy of ThinkTV, following the Ford Oval of Honor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Air Force Museum Theatre, located inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Tickets are $12 ($10 for Friends members) and can be purchased at https://airforcemuseum.centeredgeonline.com/movie/buyticketswithdate/34/06-21-2018. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Each year, the Ford Oval of Honor program recognizes common individuals who have demonstrated an uncommon commitment to serve and defend this country. Dayton-area Ford dealers are demonstrating how much the sacrifice and valor of three local Vietnam veterans is appreciated by sharing their stories, saluting their courage and celebrating their remarkable achievements.

This year’s honorees are:

Capt. Carolyn “Abby” Auclair – U.S. Army nurse

Capt. Guy Gruters – United States Air Force pilot and Vietnam POW

Lt. Col. Mike “Scoop” Jackson – United States Air Force (Retired)

The 2018 Living History Film Series is presented by Gold Sponsor Cassano’s Pizza King and supported by Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn and the law firm Taft. Combining film screenings with dynamic speakers, veterans and film makers the Air Force Museum Theatre brings aviation history to life for its visitors. Tickets also are available at the theatre’s ticket counter, can be ordered online through its website at https://airforcemuseum.centeredgeonline.com/movie/comingattractions or by calling 937-253-4629.

The Air Force Museum Theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a Section 501(c)(3) private, non-profit organization that assists the Air Force in the development and expansion of the facilities of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

For more information on the Air Force Museum Foundation, visit www.afmuseum.com.

The Air Force Museum Foundation is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

