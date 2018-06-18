Conservation grant announced for the greater Dayton region

DAYTON – The Greater Dayton Conservation Fund is soliciting grant proposals from organizations that benefit the natural environment of the communities in the Great Miami and Little Miami River watersheds –19 counties in Southwest Ohio.

The goal of the grant is to support work that safeguards the natural environment through education, restoration, scientific research and other activities. GDCF has a special interest in innovative and original projects, especially those that include collaboration and cooperation between organizations.

In 2018 the GDCF will award funds to eligible projects for up to $5,000 to one or more organizations. Projects that benefit water also may apply for additional funds of a match equal to or less than their GDCF request.

This is the 13th year for the grant program, which has distributed $118,612 and helped fund and support 35 projects in the region.

“This fund represents a unique opportunity to bring together agencies that are working to protect and preserve our natural resources and area residents who want to see these resources preserved for future generations,” Irv Bieser said. “Through the fund, we can help enhance and protect our backyard, so to speak. It’s a great vehicle for perpetuating the life of our community.”

The grant application package is available at www.daytonfoundation.org/conservation.html. The deadline to apply is June 29.

The Partners for the Environment assists the GDCF by managing the grant application process and soliciting questions related to the grant and the application. Contact Cait Botschner at admin@gdpartners.org for more information.

The Partners for the Environment is an alliance of environmental organizations, government and civic organizations, and public and private educational institutions. These organizations share the common goal of protecting, restoring, preserving, and promoting the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River Watersheds.