High-IQ society Mensa to offer admission test

ENGLEWOOD – Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, will offer an admission testing session on June 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Clarion Inn Dayton Airport, 10 Rockridge Road, Englewood.

It’s at I-70 exit 29 (State Route 48). Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program.

Those who score in the top 2 percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17.

The test American Mensa administers is not normed and validated for persons younger than 14. Applicants of any age also can use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify; see https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ and https://www.us.mensa.org/join/gifted-youth-admission/.

During June 2018, the charge for evaluation of a prior test score is discounted to $40 from the normal $60 – a 33 percent savings.

Dayton Area Mensa has members from elementary school age through early 90s.

Mensa members come from all walks of life, races, faiths and ethnic, social and economic backgrounds. They include engineers, homemakers, teachers, military personnel, actors, athletes, mechanics, students and CEOs and have a wide variety of interests. They all share one common trait – high intelligence.

The Dayton chapter has more than 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational, cultural and just plain fun events around the area.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s website at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.

A language-neutral, culture-neutral, non-timed test is available for applicants whose first language is not English, who have trouble with timed tests, are dyslexic or who might otherwise have difficulty with the test most applicants take. Contact Dayton Area Mensa for an appointment if this would apply to you. This test is administered privately by appointment “one on one,” one test taker and one test proctor and will not be given with the June 30 test. If interested, contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or 937-546-7885.