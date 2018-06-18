Rich Deaton appointed to National Pork Board

COLUMBUS – The United States Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of Rich Deaton, New Madison, to serve on the National Pork Board, effective June 6.

Deaton is one of six new appointees to the National Pork Board, where he will serve for three years.

“The Ohio Pork Council is pleased to hear of Rich’s appointment to the National Pork Board,” said Bryan Humphreys, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council. “Rich has done a fantastic job as the council president and he will be a great addition the National Pork Board.”

The National Pork Board is comprised of 15 members who are nominated by the National Pork Producers Delegate Body. According to the National Pork Board website, the members will be tasked with collecting and allocating National Pork Checkoff funds.

Deaton has served on the Ohio Pork Council since 2011, where he currently serves as president. He also served as a Pork Act Delegate in 2013 and 2015.

Deaton works as a sales and technical service representative for PIC, a seedstock producer.