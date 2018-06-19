East Main Church of Christ schedules vacation bible school

GREENVILLE – The East Main Church of Christ in Greenville invites all children to join its vacation bible school, “Camp Moose-on-the-Loose: Discovering God’s Forever Forgiveness.”

It will be held June 24 through June 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. On June 28 class time and a craft or recreation time will be held followed by the closing program. Parents, family and friends are all invited to attend the closing program. There will be snacks following the program. VBS will be held for children age 3 through sixth grade at the church building located at 419 East Main St.

“We’re ready for a vacation bible school your children will never forget,” said Dawna Remencus, this year’s VBS director. “All the activities are designed so children feel a part of VBS. They will get to know Peter from the Gospels. Peter often failed, but Jesus forgave him and made him a part of God’s work. God’s forgiveness is greater than the failings kids see in themselves and others. God’s forgiveness can set them free to serve Him.”

Camp Moose-on-the-Loose is also a unique opportunity for students to accept God’s eternal forgiveness, organizers said, and the gospel is clearly presented throughout the week.

Gospel themes will be By the Shore: Peter Follows Jesus; Along the Trail: Jesus Shows His Love and Forgiveness; Under The Stars: Peter Fails Jesus; Before the Dawn: Peter Denies, But Jesus Forgives; and Around the Campfire: Peter Discovers God’s Forever Forgiveness.

The children will have a great time singing, creating crafts, enjoying snacks and playing games, organizers said, but most importantly, they’ll learn more of God’s word and about His forgiveness.

Call the church at 547-1557 with any questions about registration for VBS or for more information.