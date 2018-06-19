Greenville man in critical condition following rollover crash

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a rollover crash that left a Greenville man in critical condition.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Greenville Rescue, Greenville Fire Department and Careflight responded to the 5100 block of State Route 121 on an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Gray Cadillac Deville driven by Kory Dusko, age 25 of Greenville, was traveling northbound in the 5100 block of State Route 121. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle over-turned an unknown amount of times before coming to a rest. Dusko was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where he is listed in critical condition.

This accident remains under investigation.