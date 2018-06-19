Darke County Friends of the Shelter seeks photos for calendar

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Friends of the Shelter will make 2019 calendars.

Community members are invited to enter their pet’s picture for a chance to become a star in the group’s 2019 calendar. The monthly pictures will be made up of local pets.

Individuals should bring a photo or digital picture to the Darke County Animal Shelter, located just beyond the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. All pictures must be submitted by July 7.

Pet owners also can submit the form online. Go to http://www.darkecountyfriendsoftheshelter.com/calendar2019, fill out the form and send the digital photo of a pet via email to dcas@kometweb.com.

For more information, contact the animal shelter at 937-547-1645.