Local residents make University of Dayton’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List

DAYTON – The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Austin Bergman of Rossburg

Lauren Bruns of Versailles

Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum

Andrew Kramer of Versailles

Emily Kramer of Versailles

