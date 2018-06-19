Local residents make University of Dayton’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List

DAYTON – The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.
- Austin Bergman of Rossburg
- Lauren Bruns of Versailles
- Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum
- Andrew Kramer of Versailles
- Emily Kramer of Versailles
