Local students named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE – The following local students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

Hannah Cloyd of Greenville

Alexandra Davidson of Greenville

Victoria Miller of Greenville

Kassidy York of Greenville

Students maintained a 3.75 GPA in the 2018 spring semester while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

