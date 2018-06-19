Greenville Federal sponsors Toledo Symphony Orchestra and DCCA arts programs for children

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Greenville Federal as an Impresario sponsor of the recent “Oh! What a Night” performance by Toledo Symphony Orchestra on May 19 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as the final show in DCCA’s 2017-18 Artists Series.

Greenville Federal also supports DCCA’s Family Theatre Series and Arts in Education programs, which benefit Darke County youth and their families.

“DCCA is grateful for Greenville Federal’s sponsorship at the Impresario Level, DCCA’s highest level of sponsorship, which helps enable our efforts to provide culturally enriching experiences for the citizens of our community,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

The concert featured guest soloist Connor Bogart, who performed Broadway hits from Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables as well as pop favorites by Barry Manliow and Neil Diamon, for a delighted DCCA audience. Guest conductor Carl Topillow wowed the crowd with his enthusiasm and conducting, as well as his clarinet playing.

Since its formation in 1943, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has grown from a core group of 22 part-time musicians to become a regionally prestigious ensemble employing 65 full-time professional musicians, as well as numerous others to meet the needs of an expansive and eclectic repertoire. The orchestra, known for the joy they bring to their skillful performances which inspire audiences throughout Ohio and Michigan, reaches an audience of more than 260,000 individuals annually through its performances and education programs.

Featured in the 2017-18 Family Theatre Series were a heartwarming holiday spectacular for all ages with the return of Lightwire Theatre to present A Very Electric Christmas on Nov. 19; Theatreworks’ production of E.B. White’s treasured-tale Charlotte’s Web on Feb. 18; and Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s production of the award-winning classics Guess How Much I Love You and My Little Storybook on April 8. Thanks to continued community support, ticket prices have remained at $5 since the first Family Theatre Series performance in 1997.

DCCA Arts In Education programs for the 2017-18 season included health and wellness enthusiast Kid Power (grades K-3) presenting “Operation Lunch Line,” a 3D interactive production on nutrition and exercise. Two-time Grammy award winner Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience (grades 4-6) returned by popular demand to present “Creole for Kidz” sharing Creole music and culture. Six Appeal (grades 7 and 8) brought a capella with hands-on critical listening to St. Clair Memorial Hall, and Six Guitars (grades 9-12) presented the “Voices of Chase Padgett” portraying six guitar playing characters, each presenting their own story and style of music. Arts In Education artists are generally in residence for a week as they tour all of the eight public school districts in Darke County. These programs are open to the public.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or visit its website, DarkeCountyArts.org.