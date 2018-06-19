Cargill donates to Arcanum’s Trojan Capital Campaign

ARCANUM – Representatives from Cargill visited Arcanum-Butler to show support for the district’s capital campaign fundraiser for the Arcanum-Butler Community Multi-Use & Agricultural Building.

The donation from Cargill Sidney and Cargill CPN US, headquartered in Brookville, totaled $18,000. With its gift, Cargill joins the campaign as a “Defender Level” donor.

“Cargill is committed to being a leader in nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” spokesperson Hannah Stikeleather said. “Investing in our local communities is an essential part of our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We know our ability to grow as a company depends on the way we treat people, how we enrich our communities and how well we serve our customers. We are passionate about our goal to be a leader in nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way; and we understand the significant responsibility this entails.”

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District and Honorary Community Co-Chairs Janelle Brinksneader, Phil Garbig and Superintendent John Stephens thanked Cargill for its support.

“Cargill’s commitment to leading and serving communities is honorable, and we are fortunate to have their support on our project,” Arcanum officials said. “It’s exciting to see our local business leaders like Cargill investing in Arcanum-Butler students.”