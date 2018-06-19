Greenville Federal and JAFE Decorating donate to Arcanum-Butler Multi-Purpose Building project

ARCANUM – Greenville Federal President and CEO Jeff Kniese and JAFE Decorating owners Randy and Lisa O’Dell joined students and representatives from Arcanum-Butler Schools to announce donations toward the new 19,000 square foot Agricultural Education and Multi-Purpose Building.

Greenville Federal and JAFE Decorating, Inc. each joined the fundraising efforts by joining at the “Warrior” Level and will share the naming rights to a classroom. With their donations, more than $850,000 has been raised to date for the $3.2 million project.

“Certainly this is an important project for Arcanum-Butler Schools. Students can take great pride in having such a facility to help prepare them in becoming our future leaders. We are happy to partner with JAFE Decorating in contributing to this outstanding project,” Kniese said.

“Supporting the Arcanum-Butler project allows JAFE an opportunity to give back to our local schools and community, something that Lisa and I feel is important,” Randy O’Dell said.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District and Honorary Community Co-Chairs Janelle Brinksneader and Phil Garbig thanked JAFE Decorating and Greenville Federal for their continued support of schools and the community.

Superintendent John Stephens expressed his appreciation for the donation.

“Greenville Federal and JAFE Decorating have supported the school in the past, and we are very thankful for their continued support and generous donation towards this project,” he said. “Their donation puts us another step closer to our goal of raising $1 million to help fund the project.”