Trevor Mescher of Versailles graduates from Marietta College

MARIETTA – Trevor Mescher of Versailles was among more than 250 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 181st graduation ceremony on May 6 in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.

Mescher completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering. He also is a graduate of Versailles High School.

Don Ritter, ‘81, an oil and gas CEO and philanthropist, delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2018.

Located in Marietta at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the college was officially chartered in 1835.

Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The college offers 45 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.