Greenville National Bank supports Darke County Special Olympics program

GREENVILLE – Greenville National Bank has been a long-time supporter of the Darke County Special Olympics program, which is totally funded by individuals, organizations and businesses in Darke County.
This summer, sports focused on include softball, power lifting and unified golf for the special needs athletes. The latter is where a typical adult is paired with a special needs golfer.
Darke County Special Olympics is directed, organized and coached by volunteers.
For more information on Darke County Special Olympics, email darkecountyspecialolympics@gmail.com.
Lisa Martin from Greenville National Bank is shown after awarding a ribbon to Jill McKing of Tri-Village High School following the 100 meter race walk event at the annual track and field day in May for Darke County Special Olympics.
