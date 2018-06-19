Greenville National Bank supports Darke County Special Olympics program

GREENVILLE – Greenville National Bank has been a long-time supporter of the Darke County Special Olympics program, which is totally funded by individuals, organizations and businesses in Darke County.

This summer, sports focused on include softball, power lifting and unified golf for the special needs athletes. The latter is where a typical adult is paired with a special needs golfer.

Darke County Special Olympics is directed, organized and coached by volunteers.

For more information on Darke County Special Olympics, email darkecountyspecialolympics@gmail.com.