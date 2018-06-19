Elizabeth Lamb graduates from Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Elizabeth Lamb of Greenville graduated from Samford University in recent commencement exercises.

Lamb earned a Master of Science in nursing in family nurse practitioner from Ida Moffett School of Nursing.

A record 1,240 degrees were awarded. That tops the 2017 record of 1,165. An estimated 250 students graduated with honors.

In the seven commencement ceremonies, 33 degree programs were recognized, including the first graduates in the doctor of physical therapy, master of athletic training, master of science in respiratory care, master of science in health informatics and bachelor of science in healthcare administration programs in the College of Health Sciences.

Graduating students represented 28 states and seven other countries: United Kingdom, Malaysia, China, France, South Korea, Canada and Germany.