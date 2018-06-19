Local students graduate from Wittenberg University

SPRINGFIELD – Wittenberg University’s 2018 Commencement exercises took place in picturesque Commencement Hollow under mostly sunny skies and with warm temperatures.

More than 370 graduates were celebrated by a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends. King Letsie III, the Constitutional Monarch of the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho, presented the keynote address at Wittenberg’s 168th Commencement Exercise.