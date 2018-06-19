Local residents among record 1,510 undergraduates receiving University of Dayton degree
DAYTON – A record 1,510 students received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony May 6 in University of Dayton Arena including:
- Austin Bergman of Rossburg
- Andrew Kramer of Versailles
- Alia Whitney of Greenville
