Local residents among record 1,510 undergraduates receiving University of Dayton degree

DAYTON – A record 1,510 students received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony May 6 in University of Dayton Arena including:

Austin Bergman of Rossburg

Andrew Kramer of Versailles

Alia Whitney of Greenville

