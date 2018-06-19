Morgan Bingham named to Heidelberg University spring semester Dean’s List

TIFFIN – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 381 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Morgan Bingham, a senior health science and athletic training major from Greenville.

According to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.

Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 31 majors, 32 minors and nine pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in education, counseling, business administration and music.

