Kettering College celebrates 50th Commencement

KETTERING – Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 227 students at their 50th commencement ceremony.

Jonathan Duffy, president of Adventist Development and Relief Agency was the keynote speaker. For the first time, the graduation ceremony was held at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

Kettering College graduated the first class of graduates from the Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program, with 20 students receiving this degree. In addition, President Nate Brandstater granted 16 Associate of Science degrees and a total of 137 Bachelor’s degrees, including 83 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. A total of 54 students graduated from the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.