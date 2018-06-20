Darke County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University

ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2017-18 at Ohio Northern University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
- Ashlyn Cordonnier, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Miranda Huddle, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Kristin Langston, Versailles, Versailles High School
- Gabrielle Sprinkle, Greenville, Greenville Senior High School
- Megan Stephan, New Madison, Tri-Village High School
- Krue Thwaits, Greenville, Milton-Union High School
