Darke County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University


ADA – The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2017-18 at Ohio Northern University.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

  • Ashlyn Cordonnier, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Miranda Huddle, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Kristin Langston, Versailles, Versailles High School
  • Gabrielle Sprinkle, Greenville, Greenville Senior High School
  • Megan Stephan, New Madison, Tri-Village High School
  • Krue Thwaits, Greenville, Milton-Union High School

