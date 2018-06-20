Darke County students named to Bluffton’s OMP dean’s list

BLUFFTON – Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program for the spring term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

OMP students from Darke County named to the dean’s list are:

Kacie Foreman, Greenville

Kat Westfall, Rossburg

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

OMP students from Darke County named to the dean’s list with distinction are:

Tiffany Thomas, Greenville

OMP is an accelerated degree-completion program that creates a dynamic, learning community of adults. Students who complete the bachelor’s degree program demonstrate commitment to personal development and professional advancement within the area of organizational management.

Bluffton University is a residential, liberal arts campus with 85 undergraduate majors, minors and programs; adult degree-completion programs in accounting, organizational management and RN to BSN; MBA programs; and master’s degrees in organizational management and education.

Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, the university is located in Northwest Ohio. It has an enrollment of around 1,000 students and has 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams. Bluffton’s 100-year legacy is expressed today in its enduring values of discovery, community, respect and service, which are woven into the academic program and campus life. Bluffton students go into the world prepared for life as well as for their chosen vocation.