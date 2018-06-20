Hayley Mei Lin Harleman earns 4.0 at Bowling Green State University

BOWLING GREEN – Hayley Mei Lin Harleman earned a 4.0 for the 2018 spring semester at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green.

She has been on the Dean’s List for the past two semesters.

Harleman is the daughter of Harold and Debra Harleman of Arcanum. She is majoring in art education and in the honor’s program at the university.

Harleman also is involved with the Falcon Marching Band, Athletic Band and a member of Tau Beta Sigma, a National Honor Band Service Sorority.

She will paint a mural in Toledo as part of a two-week summer session for her major this year.

Harleman is a 2016 graduate of the Arcanum High School.