Stevie Johnting, Marina Mehaffie named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE – The following local students achieved the Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester at Cedarville University:

Stevie Johnting of Arcanum

Marina Mehaffie of Greenville

Students maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.