Abigail O’Donnell graduates from Bluffton University

BLUFFTON – Abigail O’Donnell of Arcanum earned bachelor’s degrees in early childhood education and intervention specialist during Bluffton University’s 118th annual commencement ceremony on May 6. O’Donnell is a 2017-18 Pi Delta Society member.

