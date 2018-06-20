Pitsburg Church of the Brethren to host Sojourner Quartet

PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will host the Sojourner Quartet at 6 p.m. July 1.

Sojourner Quartet is a Christian music ministry based in Findlay. Sojourner began in 1991 as a contemporary Christian group playing its own instruments and writing many of the songs the band performed. As its popularity spread, the quartet began to play throughout the country.

In 1998, the group went solely southern gospel. As its ministry grew, the band shared the platform with many of today’s top southern gospel groups including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Ivan Parker, The Crabb Family, The Tally Trio, Triumphant Quartet and many more. Over the years, several songs released to southern gospel radio made the charts in the United States and in Europe.

These four men are completely devoted to Jesus Christ not only through their music ministry but through their personal lives. Their mission is to glorify God, the Father, by witnessing the gospel of His Son, Jesus Christ to as many people as possible, regardless of their denomination, through their music and personal testimony.

The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served following the concert.