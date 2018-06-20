Memorial bench dedicated at former Westmont High School

HOLLANSBURG – The Westmont High School building no longer stands in Hollansburg, so the school’s alumni decided they wanted a memorial to denote the location where their school once stood.

Former students and staff contributed to fund the Westmont Memorial, a bench which features an engraving of the Westmont building.

The Westmont Memorial Bench dedication ceremony was held on Saturday. Those who attended were welcomed by Alumni Chairman Tom Wilson, who introduced the dedication speaker, William Holmes, former superintendent of the Liberty Local School District.

Holmes shared anecdotes as he recounted the history of the Westmont building. Following the bench dedication ceremony, those who attended were invited to the Golden Eagle Christian Center for a reception prior to the 2018 alumni banquet.

Special thanks to Joyce Wilson Ayette, Carolyn Dill Eubank and Duane Richards for their efforts to obtain the memorial bench and to Hollansburg Town Council for working with the committee to get the bench set.