Palestine, Hollansburg and Westmont alumni celebrate at banquet

PALESTINE – “Remember When” was the theme of the 2018 Palestine, Hollansburg and Westmont alumni banquet, which was held on Saturday at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine.

Committee Chairman Tom Wilson welcomed 145 alumni and guests. Herb Saylor and all of the veterans in attendance then led the group in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. After the blessing offered by Chairman Wilson, attendees enjoyed a meal, which was prepared by Cathy Best and the staff of the Golden Eagle Christian Center and served by members of the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

For the evening’s entertainment Chairman Wilson posed numerous questions to the group to evoke memories of their school days. Questions such as “How did Westmont High School get its name?” “Who can sing the Palestine High School fight song?” and “How many basketball games did the Hollansburg High School team win in 1948?” led to discussion of this information and other fond memories from attendees’ school days.

Prizes were awarded to Donna Fellers Bixler, Les Fraley and Tony and Joyce (Wilson) Ayette for the best dressed in their school’s attire. Herb Saylor, Annabel Black and Barbara Bevins received prizes as the oldest from each of the schools. Traveling from Washington state, Barb Hoblit Mohler received the prize for coming the farthest. Other attendees traveled from Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina and Florida to visit with their former classmates.

Martha Jenkinson Metzgar introduced each class member who was present from Westmont’s graduating class of 1968, which was the honored class. During the roll call of alumni, George O’Dell also gave special recognition to those present from Westmont’s class of 1958 and Palestine and Hollansburg High School’s graduates from the class of 1948.

Carolyn Dill Eubank shared memorial information about those Hollansburg-Palestine-Westmont alumni who had passed away since the group had last met. During the business meeting the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved and officers for the 2019 alumni banquet were selected. Next year’s committee chairman will be Reece Fraley, Duane Richards will serve as vice chairman, Cindy Sink will serve as treasurer, and Dixie Robbins will serve as secretary. Dennis Myers agreed to serve as the representative for the Westmont class of 1969.

Donations totaling $470 were collected and given to the Liberty Township Fire Department for its services in helping with the alumni celebration. The banquet concluded with the benediction given by Reece Fraley.