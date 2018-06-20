Summer fun planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – Summer has started off with plenty of activities at the Arcanum Public Library.

The summer reading program is in full swing with kids and adults reading for prizes. There are programs nearly every day for patrons to enjoy.

StoryTime for preschoolers is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Guests can come in for stories, songs, crafts and a lot of fun.

On Tuesdays, kids age 7 and up can come from 10-11:30 a.m. for games, crafts, movies and more.

The library shows movies on Wednesdays. The first showing is at 10 a.m., and the second at 2 p.m. Check with the library for the movie listing.

Big programs are on Thursdays. June 28 at 10 a.m. will be a game of “Name That Tune!” Teams will compete against each other as they guess songs, artists, and more. All ages are welcome and no registration is required.

In addition to the summer reading program, the library has other events lined up.

On July 10, there will be an adult coloring session at 4:30 p.m. Supplies are provided and beverages served. No registration required.

Also on July 10, the book club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome to drop in.

On July 18 at 11 a.m., the library will put on the next installment in its gardening series. The topic this month will be terrariums. No registration needed.

On July 19, the library will host Second National Bank as it presents a program “Safe Banking for Seniors.” Contact the library for a specific time.

The library is looking forward to an introduction to crafting beer on July 26. “Brew Review” will be a chance to learn about beer and the process of making it yourself and to taste a few samples. This event will require pre-registration as space will be limited. Check with the library for specific times and details.

Patrons can come into the library for more details about the programs or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.com. The library can be found on Facebook and on Twitter. Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484.