Jena Powell the featured speaker at June BPW meeting

GREENVILLE – The 2018-19 Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club officers hosted the June 14 meeting at the Brethren Retirement Community Brick Room.

The officers are President Peggy Foutz, Vice President Kasey Christian, Secretary Sonya Crist, Treasurer Dorothy Poeppelman and Assistant Treasurer Susan Shields.

Crist introduced the speaker Jena Powell, who is an entrepreneur who started her first business at the age of 17. Powell spoke of her journey to Rome with her siblings and how she met a man named Peter who changed her life when he talked about the United States being the land of opportunity and asking her to help him find a job in America.

When she was a young girl, Powell always wanted to be a business woman. She graduated from Liberty University and is now a Darke County resident and vice president of sales and marketing for Huntington Outdoor, a billboard business with its office located on Broadway in downtown Greenville. Huntington Outdoor services more than 300 billboards in Ohio and Indiana.

Powell has a passion for small business, non-profits and community, and won the primary for the Ohio 80th House District Representative in May.

Powell introduced the company’s intern, Marina Mehaffie, who talked about her role at Huntington Outdoor by writing articles about the company and interacting with social media. Mehaffie agreed with Powell on the quotation, “you have to want the opportunity and continue to challenge yourself” to be a success. Both Powell and Mehaffie are working on how they can keep the next generation in Darke County.

The next meeting will be Sept. 13, however, the BPW Club is working on its annual guest night “What a Girl Wants” fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 11. Follow the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page for more details, activities planned for the evening and the super raffle.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at sonyacrist@gmail.com or through 937-423-3657.