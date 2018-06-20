Darke County Historical Society announces the Dr. Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship program for 2018

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Historical Society announced funds will be available from the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2018-19 academic year.

The H.G. Thomas Medical Scholarship program, administered by the Darke County Historical Society, was established and funded in 1971 by Lowell Thomas and his sister Pherbia Thomas Thornburg in memory of their father, Dr. Harry G. Thomas. The program was later supplemented by a bequest from Lowell Thomas’s will with the investment interest generated by the fund being used to offer scholarships.

Dr. Thomas received a degree from the University of Cincinnati Medical School, practiced in Iowa and Colorado and served during WWI in British hospitals, leaving the war as a colonel in General Pershing’s army. Dr. Thomas died in 1952 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Both he and his wife, Harriet Wagner, were descendants of Darke County pioneers.

Eligibility for the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship requires the applicant to be a resident of Darke County and a graduate of a Darke County high school. Applicants must have been accepted into a medical school, complete an application and furnish transcripts and letters of recommendation. Students may be considered for scholarship awards for up to four years during medical school but must re-submit a letter of interest each year. The application deadline is Sept. 15.

For information concerning the scholarship program or for an application, contact Dr. Clay Johnson at Garst Museum, 205 N Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331, 937-548-5250 or information@garstmuseum.org.