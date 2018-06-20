Arcanum pool schedules special hours for swimmers with developmental disabilities

ARCANUM – Special Friends Swim Hour for persons with developmental disabilities, their siblings and adult chaperones are scheduled at the Arcanum Public Pool.

The special hours will be from 7 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday (closed July 4) and from 6 to 7 p.m. every Saturday. The pool closes for the season on Aug. 17.

The admission cost is $3 or $50 for a single pool pass, $100 for a resident family pool pass or $125 for a non-resident family pool pass. Swimmers must be accompanied by an adult chaperone; free admittance for the chaperone only is available.

Contact pool manager Alychia with any questions at 937-417-6053.