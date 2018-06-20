5K to benefit the Greenville High School marching band

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Band of Pride 5K run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. June 30 at the Cardinal Center, 260 Main St., Gettysburg.

Registration/packet pickup will begin at 8 a.m. on June 30.

The 5K will benefit the Greenville High School marching band. It is open to all runners and walkers. Strollers and dogs are welcome. A water station will be provided on the course.

There are male and female race divisions for 10 and younger, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39-40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. Medals will be presented to the top three finishers in each division.

Race times will be posted on Can’t Stop Running’s website, cantstoprunningco.com.

The cost is $20. Online registration is available at cantstoprunningco.com.

Contact Stephanie Snell at 937-417-2718 or gimb-treasurer@outlook.com for more information.