Catherine Fischer, Megan Wendel graduate from the University of Findlay

FINDLAY – More than 730 graduates were recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay for the academic year 2017 – 18.

Local students include:

Catherine Fischer of Ansonia received a bachelor of science in animal science. Fischer graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.

Megan Wendel of Osgood received a bachelor of science in health science.

Located in Findlay, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the university is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.