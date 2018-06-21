Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County postpones Duck Derby, 5K

SIDNEY – Due to the forecast of rain and possibly heavy storms throughout the day and evening, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County has decided to postpone its 12th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K until June 28.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause but said the safety of its runners, spectators and volunteers is of great importance. There are nearly 200 pre-registered 5K runners, and Big Brothers Big Sisters felt it important to give as much advanced notice as possible of its decision to postpone.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will see everyone June 28 at Tawawa Park in Sidney.

All event details will be the same as were scheduled for tonight with registration beginning at 7 p.m., Duck Derby at 7:30 p.m., and the 5K race beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will welcome same day duck adoptions and 5K registrations June 28 as well. In the meantime, for more information and duck adoptions, visit http://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/duck-derby—duck-n-run-5k.html.

Those who cannot attend the race on June 28 and you ordered a T-shirt should stop by the BBBS office at 121 E. North Street in Sidney to pick up a T-shirt.

Anyone with questions should call the office at 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.