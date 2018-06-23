Car and motorcycle cruise-in planned at the Darke County Fairgrounds

GREENVILLE – The Dayton Food Truck Association will present a car and motorcycle cruise-in on July 21.

The cruise-in will be located at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St. in Greenville.

Registration from 10 a.m. to noon, and the cruise-in is from noon to 5 p.m. Registration is $10.

There will be dash plaques for the first 100 cars, people’s choice award and a 50/50 raffle supporting Bunco 4 Boobies, helping Darke County breast cancer patients.

More than 30 food trucks from the greater Miami Valley region will participate. More than 50 local craft vendors, artisans and direct sales reps will be on hand as well in the Coliseum.

The event has The Green DeVilles from 1-3 p.m, “Hey There Morgan” from 3:30-6 p.m. and “Velvet Crush” from 6:30-9 p.m.

For more information, contact Ron Fritz at 937-417-4266 or email at popscarparts@reagan.com.

Register online at the group’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/DaytonFoodTruckAssociation.