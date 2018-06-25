Estimated 62K attend 2018 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say this year’s Dayton Air Show in southwestern Ohio drew an estimated 62,000 people.

The U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor headlined the weekend show at Dayton International Airport. The estimated attendance last year was 44,000, down from around 51,000 in 2016.

“We can’t be more pleased with the outcome of this year’s show,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade show Board of Trustees, producers of the show, according to WDTN-2. “The weather cooperated and spectators came out in big numbers. We’re very thankful to our sponsors and volunteers who helped make the show a success.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, the show featured a B-52 heavy bomber, the B-17 “Memphis Belle,” and Orbis Flying Eye Hospital aircraft displays. On Friday, SOAR and Special Wish children’s programs were attended by nearly 1,000 children.

This year’s show marked the return of military demonstration teams after some scrapped performances the past two years.

Last year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds canceled their show after a jet slid off a runway at the airport and crashed, injuring the pilot. The Blue Angels canceled in 2016 after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.

Officials say the Thunderbirds are scheduled to headline next year’s show set for June 22 and June 23.

