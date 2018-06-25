Village Green achieves Top-25 ranking in state survey

GREENVILLE — A local nursing home has been named a Top-25 facility in resident satisfaction by the State of Ohio.

Village Green Health Campus, 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville, was ranked 20th out of 25 nursing home facilities in overall residential satisfaction for 2017, according to a survey conducted by the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, a division of the Ohio Department of Aging.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Top 25 Nursing Homes in Ohio!” said Jessica Hester, Customer Service Representative for Village Green. “Exceeding the expectations of our customers is our number one priority at Village Green Health Campus. Thank you to all our residents, families and friends for this honor.”

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with residents of nursing homes and residential care (assisted living) facilities, gauges residents’ satisfaction with an array of focus areas related to their care and everyday life.

The statewide average score for resident satisfaction in nursing homes was 77.8 (out of 100). The Statewide average score for resident satisfaction in assisted living facilities was 85.2 (out of 100). Full facility-specific satisfaction survey reports are available on the Long-Term Care Consumer Guide website (www.ltc.ohio.gov).

“For a decade and a half, the Long-Term Care Consumer Guide has helped older Ohioans and their families make one of the most difficult and important decisions in their lives or that of a loved one,” said Erin Pettegrew, Acting State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. “The guide and its annual satisfaction surveys are also valuable resources for facility staff and leadership as they continue to reach toward a higher bar for quality.”

The 2017 Long-Term Care Resident Satisfaction Survey was conducted between July and December 2017 by Vital Research, LLC, through a competitive contract with the Department of Aging. Surveyors conducted structured face-to-face interviews with a random sample of residents in each facility. A total of 23,145 residents in 963 nursing homes and 12,849 residents of 687 assisted living facilities were interviewed. Slightly more than half of each type of facility (501 nursing homes and 357 assisted living) scored above the statewide average.

To see the complete list of the Top 25 nursing homes, go online to https://bit.ly/2MZoYxp

