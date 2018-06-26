S.R. 571 to close beginning June 27

DARKE COUNTY — Motorists driving down State Route 571 in Van Buren Township, east of Greenville, will face a lengthy detour for a week, beginning Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be shutting down Route 571 between Hartzell Road and Routzong Road June 27. The Route 571 closure is expected to last through July 3.

ODOT is currently realigning the intersection of Route 571 and Arcanum Bears Mill Road, a project with an estimated cost of $390,000.

When finished, the two roads will meet at perpendicular angles, intended to aid motorist visibility. A garage at the southeast corner of the intersection has also been torn down.

ODOT said Route 571 has an average daily traffic of 6,590 vehicles, while Arcanum Bears Mill Road sees an average of 1,550 vehicles daily.

The official ODOT detour during this period is U.S. Route 36 and State Route 721.

Arcanum Bears Mill Road between Folkerth Road and Erisman Road is schedule to remain closed through August 3.

ODOT District 7 serves the counties of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery and Shelby. To see the latest ODOT District 7 construction updates, go to https://bit.ly/2Kq0EGa