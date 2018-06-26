Ansonia teen injured in crash with a semi

GREENVILLE – An Ansonia teen was injured on Monday when the pick-up truck he was driving was hit by a semi.

Shortly before 10:40 a.m. Monday, Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of US Route 127 and Kruckeberg Road for an injury accident involving a semi and a pick-up truck.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Gray 2001 GMC pick-up truck driven by Trenton Prasuhn (16) of Ansonia was traveling Eastbound on Kruckeberg Road and had stopped at the intersection of US Route 127. Prasuhn then pulled into the intersection with an attempt to travel Northbound on US Route 127 and was struck by a Red 2016 Mack tractor-trailer, which was traveling Southbound on US Route 127, driven by Ryan Riffell (44) of Arcanum.

Prasuhn was transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries, and Riffell was uninjured.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.