22 officers graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class

COLUMBUS – Members of the 139th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy.

The 22 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 16 Ohio agencies. Among the graduates is Caleb J. Harper of the Greenville Police Department.

The 22-week basic course began in January. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Officer Vincent D. Piccoli, Medina Police Department, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

Overall top performer – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department

Top academics – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department

Top firearms – Mark T. Dickinson, Brecksville Police Department

Top physical fitness – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department

Top driving – Justin P. Byrd, Mason Police Department

Chief of Police Heinz von Eckartsberg, Dublin Police Department, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks. Colonel Pride presented the certificates of training to the graduates.

Name Agency

Justin P. Byrd Mason Police Department

Faith J.D. Combs Marion Division of Police

Mellison M. Davis Bexley Police Department

Christian D. Dekker West Chester Police Department

Mark T. Dickinson Brecksville Police Department

Hannah M. Evans Reynoldsburg Police Department

Caleb J. Harper Greenville Police Department

Adrienne L. Horlacher Elyria Police Department

Meredith M. Hotchkiss Springdale Police Department

Steven T. Kocol Centerville Police Department

Geovanny Mercado Springfield Police Department

Major R. Miller West Chester Police Department

Zachary J. Parker Centerville Police Department

Vincent D. Piccoli Medina Police Department

Mitchell H. Schambs Reynoldsburg Police Department

Evan R. Scherer Medina Police Department

Nathan C. Viets Bedford Police Department

Christopher G. Wade Medina Police Department

John M. Werner Mason Police Department

Brentten M. Wiley Blue Ash Police Department

Kyle R. Wilson North Olmstead Police Department

Gregor S. Zingarelli Lancaster Police Department