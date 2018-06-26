22 officers graduate from Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class

COLUMBUS – Members of the 139th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy.
The 22 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 16 Ohio agencies. Among the graduates is Caleb J. Harper of the Greenville Police Department.
The 22-week basic course began in January. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.
Officer Vincent D. Piccoli, Medina Police Department, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.
Class honors went to the following:
Overall top performer – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department
Top academics – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department
Top firearms – Mark T. Dickinson, Brecksville Police Department
Top physical fitness – Kyle R. Wilson, North Olmstead Police Department
Top driving – Justin P. Byrd, Mason Police Department
Chief of Police Heinz von Eckartsberg, Dublin Police Department, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks. Colonel Pride presented the certificates of training to the graduates.
Name Agency
Justin P. Byrd Mason Police Department
Faith J.D. Combs Marion Division of Police
Mellison M. Davis Bexley Police Department
Christian D. Dekker West Chester Police Department
Mark T. Dickinson Brecksville Police Department
Hannah M. Evans Reynoldsburg Police Department
Caleb J. Harper Greenville Police Department
Adrienne L. Horlacher Elyria Police Department
Meredith M. Hotchkiss Springdale Police Department
Steven T. Kocol Centerville Police Department
Geovanny Mercado Springfield Police Department
Major R. Miller West Chester Police Department
Zachary J. Parker Centerville Police Department
Vincent D. Piccoli Medina Police Department
Mitchell H. Schambs Reynoldsburg Police Department
Evan R. Scherer Medina Police Department
Nathan C. Viets Bedford Police Department
Christopher G. Wade Medina Police Department
John M. Werner Mason Police Department
Brentten M. Wiley Blue Ash Police Department
Kyle R. Wilson North Olmstead Police Department
Gregor S. Zingarelli Lancaster Police Department
