Mercer Savings Bank in Greenville donates to Cancer Association of Darke County

GREENVILLE – Mercer Savings recently started an employee giving program, and an employee each month is chosen and can decide where he or she wants the funds to go.

Krista Hines decided to donate to the Cancer Association of Darke County.

“I chose to donate to the Cancer Association of Darke County because I feel like cancer has touched the lives of just about everyone,” Hines said. “Whether it is a neighbor, coworker, friend or family member, everyone knows someone who is or has battled this disease. My family received the news that our mother had colon cancer this past December. It is nice to know that there are organizations like the Cancer Association of Darke County to help.”

The association thanked Mercer Savings and Hines for their donation of $200. Local cancer patients will certainly benefit from this.

The association is not affiliated with American Cancer Society or Relay for Life or any other cancer organizations.

The organization is supported with donations, grants, fundraisers, etc. and is a partner with United Way. Funds are used to help Darke County cancer patients.

Corporate Sponsors for 2018 (list is ongoing) are: Brothers Publishing, Diane Evans Insurance, First Assembly of God, Greenville Memorial Auxiliary 7262, Greenville National Bank, Hansbarger Home Solutions, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Law Office Rudnick & Hosek, Mercer Savings, Second National Bank, STAR 88.3, Versailles Savings and Loan, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.