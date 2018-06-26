Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club holds fundraiser

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club held its annual chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser on June 20.

BPW thanked all those that purchased tickets for the fundraiser, the Greenville VFW Post 7262 for allowing the club to use its facilities for the drive-up deliveries and Eikenberry’s IGA for providing the bags to put the dinners in.

The next meeting will be Sept.13; however, the BPW Club is working on its annual guest night “What a Girl Wants’ fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 11. Follow the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page for more details, activities planned for the evening and the Super Raffle.

The money raised from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used to award scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The club meets the second Thursday of each month for a dinner business meeting.

Contact membership chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-6357 or sonyacrist@gmail.com to learn more about the club.