ABBOTTSVILLE – Abbottsville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 4135 State Route 49, Arcanum.

Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream will be available as well as shredded chicken and barbecue sandwiches, coleslaw and potato salad. Guests also may enjoy assorted pies, cookies and brownies along with coffee, punch and more.