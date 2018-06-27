Take a cruise down memory lane during July’s First Friday event

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville once again will bring back Memories on Main for July’s First Friday event.

The focus is a 1950s inspired theme, highlighting memories that once took place on Broadway, the main drag of downtown Greenville.

Community members are invited to fire up the engine of their hot rod and take a cruise down memory lane on July 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Memories on Main was created as a way to enjoy the history that is unique to small town America,” said Crysta Hutchinson, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “We’re proud of the fact that downtown Greenville is just as vibrant today as it was in the ’50s, and this event is a fun way to celebrate that.”

The festivities will include music by The American Kings, a ping-pong ball drop, ’50s themed workouts and sock hop, and fun family activities and giveaways hosted by Second National Bank in honor of its 135th anniversary.

The American Kings will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on 5th Street between the Coffee Pot and Michael’s Fine Clocks and Jewelry. They are a Dayton band who still allow the words “sock” and “hop” to make perfect sense together. With their true renditions of favorite rock ‘n’ roll songs, guests can fully trust a high-energy and fun show.

The ping-pong ball drop, sponsored by Greenville National Bank and Second National Bank, will take place on West 3rd Street at 9:10 p.m. Main Street Greenville will drop 200 ping-pong balls from the ladder of a fire truck. The ping-pong balls will have colored dots on them, each color representing a different prize level.

F45 Training and Refit will showcase ’50 s themed workouts also on West 3rd Street. They will strap on their gym shoes for programs at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. In between workouts there will be plenty of ’50s music and dancing.

Are your children into lights and sirens? The Greenville Fire Department will have a firetruck stationed on West 3rd Street at 8:30 p.m. before the ping-pong ball drop. Bring your kids out to take pictures with the truck and meet a couple of local firefighters.

Second National Bank wants to celebrate its 135th anniversary with the community. During the festivities the bank will provide games, food, prizes and music to recognize its many years of dedication to Greenville and hopefully many more to come.

In addition to all the activities listed above, many downtown businesses will be open late for all to enjoy.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. Individuals also can like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis at www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville.